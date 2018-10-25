Fifa rankings: England move up to fifth in world rankings following Spain win

England won in Spain for the first time in 31 years

England have moved up to fifth in Fifa's latest world rankings, their highest position for five years.

Belgium are now the outright number one side in the world, having previously been tied at the top with France, who slipped to second.

Wales move up a place to 18th, but there are drops for the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland who are now 33rd and 34th respectfully.

Alex McLeish's Scotland fall a place to 40th following two successive defeats.

