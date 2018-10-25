Fifa world rankings: Republic of Ireland overtake Northern Ireland as both teams move down

Northern Ireland were defeated by Austria and Bosnia in October

Northern Ireland have fallen to 34th in the latest Fifa world rankings following back-to-back Nations League defeats

Michael O'Neill's side drop six places and are 14 spots lower than their highest ever position of 20th, which they reached last September.

The Republic of Ireland now sit ahead of their neighbours in 33rd having dropped three places.

England move up to fifth while Belgium replace France at the top.

Defeats in Austria and Bosnia have left Northern Ireland bottom of Group B3 with relegation to the third tier of Uefa's new competition looking increasingly likely.

O'Neill's team have now gone without a win in their last seven competitive fixtures, although they have defeated South Korea and Israel in friendlies.

The Republic took one point from their two Nations League fixtures this month, drawing with Denmark before falling to defeat by Wales in Dublin.

Scotland have fallen to 40th while Wales sit one place ahead of Italy in 18th.

The final round of Nations League group matches will take place next month before the Euro 2020 qualifying draw in Dublin on 2 December.

Men's top 10

Last rankings released 25 October 2018

Rank Country Points 1 (-) Belgium 1733 2 (-1) France 1732 3 (-) Brazil 1669 4 (-) Croatia 1635 5 (+1) England 1619 6 (-1) Uruguay 1617 7 (-) Portugal 1616 8 (-) Switzerland 1598 9 (-) Spain 1594 10 (-) Denmark 1584

Rest of UK & Ireland