Manchester City v Fulham: Gundogan could return for City cup tie

Ilkay Gundogan resumed training this week after nearly a month out with a hamstring injury

TEAM NEWS

Ilkay Gundogan could return for Manchester City against Fulham in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Thursday.

Gundogan has been out for nearly a month with a hamstring injury but resumed training this week.

Fulham are without the injured Joe Bryan and suspended Kevin McDonald but 15-year-old Harvey Elliott is in the squad.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is expected to rotate his side for what will be the second of five games in 13 days.

Ben Foden, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Brahim Diaz all started for the holders against Oxford United in the last round and could feature again at Etihad Stadium.

Fulham have lost four successive matches since their second-round win over Millwall in September to drop into the Premier League relegation zone.

Head coach Slavisa Jokanovic hopes Thursday's game can kick-start their season ahead of their match against Huddersfield in the Premier League on Monday.

"This game has arrived at a good time for us," said Jokanovic. "We can improve our process, ahead of an important challenge on Monday night. We're approaching this in a positive mood. We must be ready for the fight.

"We are not so satisfied with our start in the Premier League, and this game can give us an opportunity to find a better mood and find a better way to play football."

