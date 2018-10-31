Manchester City v Fulham: Gundogan could return for City cup tie
-
- From the section League Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Ilkay Gundogan could return for Manchester City against Fulham in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Thursday.
Gundogan has been out for nearly a month with a hamstring injury but resumed training this week.
Fulham are without the injured Joe Bryan and suspended Kevin McDonald but 15-year-old Harvey Elliott is in the squad.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola is expected to rotate his side for what will be the second of five games in 13 days.
Ben Foden, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Brahim Diaz all started for the holders against Oxford United in the last round and could feature again at Etihad Stadium.
Fulham have lost four successive matches since their second-round win over Millwall in September to drop into the Premier League relegation zone.
Head coach Slavisa Jokanovic hopes Thursday's game can kick-start their season ahead of their match against Huddersfield in the Premier League on Monday.
"This game has arrived at a good time for us," said Jokanovic. "We can improve our process, ahead of an important challenge on Monday night. We're approaching this in a positive mood. We must be ready for the fight.
"We are not so satisfied with our start in the Premier League, and this game can give us an opportunity to find a better mood and find a better way to play football."
MATCH FACTS
- Man City have won their last six matches against Fulham (all in the Premier League), including a 3-0 win earlier this season at the Etihad.
- The last League Cup meeting between Man City and Fulham was in September 2009 - City won 2-1 at the Etihad in extra-time with goals from Gareth Barry and Kolo Toure.
- Man City have failed to score in both of their League Cup fourth-round matches under Pep Guardiola, losing 1-0 to Man Utd in 2016-17 and drawing 0-0 with Wolves last season.
- This is Fulham's first League Cup fourth-round match since 2014-15, when they were beaten 5-2 by Derby County. They last reached the quarter-final in 2004-05.
- Man City and Fulham have met in the League Cup fourth round once previously - the Cottagers won 3-2 in a November 1967 clash.
- Under Slavisa Jokanovic, Fulham have won all three of their away League Cup matches, winning against Leyton Orient, Wycombe Wanderers and Millwall.
- The holders of the League Cup have been eliminated at the fourth-round stage in three of the last four seasons - Man City in 2014-15, Chelsea in 2015-16 and Man City in 2016-17.
- Fulham last faced the holders of the League Cup in the 1999-2000 season, when they played Spurs - they won 3-1 with goals from Barry Hayles, Wayne Collins and Geoff Horsfield