Celtic and RB Leipzig 'playing for second', says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick knows Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers well

Europa League, Group B: RB Leipzig v Celtic Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Date: Thursday, 25 October Kick-off: 17:55 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Celtic and RB Leipzig will have to make do with battling it out for second place in Europa League Group B, says the German side's head coach.

Both have lost to RB Salzburg and Ralf Rangnick thinks the Austrians will beat Rosenborg twice to clinch first place.

"It looks like these two teams will be fighting for second spot," he said as his side prepare to host Celtic.

"It looks like this and Celtic Park will be decisive to finish second and qualify from the group."

The former Hoffenheim and Schalke boss revealed he and Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers have discussed their respective thoughts about football in the past.

"I talked with Brendan a few years ago when he was with Liverpool," he explained.

"We exchanged ideas and spoke about our jobs at the time.

"Since then, I've been following him. He's in his third year at Celtic and, with Marvin Compper going there as well, we keep an eye on what is happening in Glasgow.

"We know what to expect."