Paul Hurst: Ipswich Town sack manager after less than five months

Ipswich Town have sacked manager Paul Hurst after just one win from 14 Championship games since his appointment in May.

The former Grimsby and Shrewsbury boss, 44, replaced Mick McCarthy but had to wait until October for his first - and only - league victory in charge.

A 2-0 defeat at Leeds on Wednesday was the seventh of his reign at Portman Road and proved to be his final match.

Hurst leaves the Tractor Boys bottom of the table and four points from safety.

Their next three games are against Millwall, Preston and Reading, who are all in the bottom six of the table.

