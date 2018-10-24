Gillingham chairman Paul Scally offers free tickets after 'embarrassing' defeat
Gillingham chairman Paul Scally has offered all 254 fans who travelled to Tuesday's 3-1 defeat by Plymouth free tickets to a forthcoming home game.
The Pilgrims had only won once all season but took a 3-0 lead against their fellow League One strugglers.
Scally told the club website: "Everyone at the club was shocked and embarrassed by the performance and no-one should have to pay to watch that."
The tickets can be used in any of the Gills' next five home games.