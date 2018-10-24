Harry Lennon: Southend United defender suffers broken leg against Walsall
- From the section Southend
Southend's Harry Lennon broke his leg just 18 minutes into his first full comeback game from a fractured toe.
Scans showed the defender fractured his leg in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Walsall.
Lennon, 23, signed in June, has spent two months sidelined after suffering a broken toe on his Shrimpers debut on the opening day of the season.
He appeared as an 89th-minute substitute in Saturday's 2-0 win at Gillingham and Tuesday's game was his first start since 4 August.
The incident occurred in a 50/50 challenge with Walsall midfielder George Dobson.
Lennon initially tried to carry on after treatment, only to break down again straight away.
A club statement said: "It's expected that [he] will be out until the New Year. Everyone at the club would like to wish Harry a full and speedy recovery."