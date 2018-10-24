Harry Lennon: Southend United defender suffers broken leg against Walsall

Southend United defender Harry Lennon moved to Roots Hall from Charlton in the close season

Southend's Harry Lennon broke his leg just 18 minutes into his first full comeback game from a fractured toe.

Scans showed the defender fractured his leg in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Walsall.

Lennon, 23, signed in June, has spent two months sidelined after suffering a broken toe on his Shrimpers debut on the opening day of the season.

He appeared as an 89th-minute substitute in Saturday's 2-0 win at Gillingham and Tuesday's game was his first start since 4 August.

The incident occurred in a 50/50 challenge with Walsall midfielder George Dobson.

Lennon initially tried to carry on after treatment, only to break down again straight away.

A club statement said: "It's expected that [he] will be out until the New Year. Everyone at the club would like to wish Harry a full and speedy recovery."