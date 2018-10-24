Rangers' Steven Gerrard expects tougher Spartak Moscow test

Steven Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister were in high spirits during training

Europa League Group G: Rangers v Spartak Moscow Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 25 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Coverage on BBC Radio Scotland MW and online

Steven Gerrard is expecting Spartak Moscow to provide his Rangers team with an even tougher test after dispensing with head coach Massimo Carrera.

Fitness coach Raul Riancho was put in interim charge after Sunday's defeat by Arsenal Tula.

"We know, with the change in manager, there will be a reaction," said the Rangers manager ahead of Thursday's Europa League Group G game at Ibrox.

"So we have to be ready and show our quality."

Spartak are seventh in the Russian Premier League after the weekend's home defeat, seven points behind leaders Zenit St Petersburg.

"Spartak have been inconsistent this season," Gerrard said. "It's very difficult to predict what will happen when a manager leaves.

"It's slightly different as the manager tomorrow was in the set-up beforehand."

The game comes four days before Rangers meet Aberdeen in a Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

"I will pick my best team for Thursday night before I worry about Sunday," Gerrard insisted.

Rangers go into the game on the back of a convincing 4-1 win away to Hamilton Academical on Sunday that lifted Gerrard's side to fifth in the Scottish Premiership.

They also lead Group G following an opening draw away to Villarreal with a home win over Rapid Vienna.

"We are going into the game with confidence and belief," Gerrard said. "We know we are facing a really strong team, but we have confidence going into the match.

"I think Spartak come with more experience than Rapid - they play in hostile arenas and they have individuals who are very capable of hurting us.

"If we emulate the performance and atmosphere of the Rapid match, we will be very difficult to beat."

Gerrard picked out Fernando, the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder who signed from Sampdoria in 2016, as one of Spartak's most potent weapons.

"It is difficult to analyse the Spartak XI as they chop and change so often, but they do have a core group of players," he said.

"We know in Fernando they are always a danger from set-pieces."

Gerrard revealed that Canada international Scott Arfield would be missing again after sitting out Sunday's game through injury.

However, fellow midfielder Ryan Jack is available, while left-back Borna Barisic faces a fitness test.

Should the Croatia international not play on Thursday, he is expected to be available for selection for the cup semi-final.

Midfielder Graham Dorrans has been examined by a surgeon following his latest injury set-back and continues to be assessed.