Joss Labadie: Newport County beat competition to sign midfielder

Joss Labadie was man of the match when Newport held Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fourth round last season

Newport County manager Michael Flynn says the club beat some fierce competition to re-sign their former captain Joss Labadie.

Labadie has signed with the Exiles until the end of the season after missing around seven months due to a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Flynn feels Labadie can provide a huge boost to his promotion challengers.

"It didn't take a lot of persuasion but he's had a lot of teams interested in him," Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.

"When he was about to sign there was another club on the phone to him.

"He'll be big for us. I can't wait to get him back on the pitch.

"He's someone who I think is a very good player and he can make the difference for us.

"He's a big presence on and off the pitch."