Kilmarnock: Jordan Jones comments by John Fleming 'unprecedented'

Kilmarnock have complained to the Scottish FA about "unprecedented" comments made about winger Jordan Jones by head of refereeing John Fleming.

Jones was given a two-game ban for diving to win a penalty in the 2-1 win at Dundee earlier this month.

Kilmarnock chose not to appeal against the verdict as they had insufficient evidence to prove Jones' innocence.

However, in a letter to a Dundee fans' group, Fleming said the club's actions "clearly indicates" Jones' guilt.

In response to correspondence from the Dundee Supporters' Association (DSA) questioning the suitability of Steven McLean to take charge of Kilmarnock matches, Fleming stated that the Rugby Park outfit accepted "the player committed the act, solely to deceive the referee".

However, Kilmarnock have refuted that claim and expressed "great disappointment" at Fleming's comments.

"We made it clear that Jordan denied committing an act of simulation and denied any intention to deceive the referee," a statement read.

"The sole reason for not challenging the charge was that we had no additional substantive evidence so took a pragmatic view to accept the penalty and move on.

"Having taken this decision and accepted the penalty, we expected this matter to be closed.

"A formal complaint has been submitted to the SFA and we expect the matter to be investigated fully."

The sanction was issued after Jones won a penalty against Dundee, with footage suggesting there was no contact from Cammy Kerr.

Northern Ireland international Jones missed Saturday's win over St Mirren and will be unavailable when Kilmarnock play Hamilton this weekend.