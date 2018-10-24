Hibernian: Ryan Porteous and Fraser Murray commit futures to club

Ryan Porteous has established himself in the Scotland under-21 team

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous and attacking midfielder Fraser Murray have signed contract extensions until 2023.

The pair came through Hibernian's academy and have both featured for the first team under manager Neil Lennon.

Porteous, 19, has played nine senior games this season and 23 overall, and won eight caps for Scotland Under-21s.

"You want young players to be here as long as they can be, especially if they are fantastically talented like Ryan and Fraser are," said Lennon.

"Ryan has shown a maturity beyond his years, but there is still a raw edge to him that will erode over time.

"Fraser has come on brilliantly too. He is a great talent and is impressing in training and in the Reserve League.

"Both of the players have shown they can handle the first-team environment and I am delighted they see their future with the club."

Centre-back Porteous says Hibs "is the best place" for him to develop, while Murray, 19, says the "next step" for him is to feature more prominently for the first team.