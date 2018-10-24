Oli McBurnie reveals Swansea City boss Graham Potter's anger in Blackburn win

Oli McBurnie (second right) celebrates Swansea's win over Blackburn with his team-mates

Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie says manager Graham Potter was the "angriest" he has seen him during Tuesday's win over Blackburn Rovers.

A poor first-half display saw the Swans trail 1-0 at the break.

But Potter's team talk had the desired effect and his players were unrecognisable in the second half as they fought back to triumph 3-1.

"The first half was nowhere near good enough and the gaffer has let us know that," said McBurnie.

"He's given us the harsh words we needed and you could see we were a different team in the second half.

"I can vouch that it was the angriest I have seen him.

"He doesn't usually go off like that at all since I've known him.

"But I remember speaking to [assistant manager] Billy Reid when they first came in and he told me he [Potter] is a nice guy, but watch when he does lose his head because he can go off.

"Now I believe what Billy said!

"It was nothing that was not deserved. There were a few harsh words that were needed at that time and they got the reaction he wanted.

"We could have scored a few more and if any of the boys would like to pass to me, that would be nice!"

'I feel like a proud father'

McBurnie is Swansea's top scorer this season with four goals, but he has not found the net since 1 September when won 2-1 at Millwall.

Despite that relative drought, the Scotland international has still been important for the Swans, impressing with his link-up play in attack.

At 22-years-old, McBurnie is one of several young players who have caught the eye at Liberty Stadium this campaign, and Tuesday's victory owed much to youth.

Wales right-back Connor Roberts scored Swansea's second goal against Blackburn, which was set up by his fellow Swans academy graduate Daniel James.

"It's fantastic to see the boys coming through and taking the chances," said McBurnie.

"Connor has been different class this season and Dan, since he has come in, has been unplayable at times and no defender in this league can touch him.

Connor Roberts (right, celebrating with Daniel James) has scored all his senior goals with his weaker left foot

"Even though [opposing defenders] are experienced boys, who have played a lot of games under their belt, they are running out of answers when it comes to Dan.

"I have played alongside him for three years and I know he is more than capable of doing that.

"I feel like a proud father watching him, it is exciting. We are a young group, we are growing and hopefully it is only going to get better."

While James has only broken into the first team in recent weeks, Roberts is now an established member of Swansea's starting line-up.

The marauding full-back failed to score in his first 82 matches as a senior footballer, but has now found the net three times in his past 11 games for club and country.

"He is a freak, he is one of the only people I have ever met in football who enjoys pre-season," McBurnie said.

"With all the running and stuff it's just like it's a game to him.

"I've never seen the guy tired in my life, whether he is playing right-back or right wing he is up and down the pitch and having those legs in the game is so helpful.

"He has taken the opportunity with both hands, it's his shirt to lose and he has been outstanding."