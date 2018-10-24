Champions League: Al Ahly into final despite 'mistakes'

Al Ahly coach Patrice Carteron won the African Champions League with DR Congo's TP Mazembe in 2015

Al Ahly coach Patrice Carteron said his side made mistakes as they lost 2-1 in Algeria in the second leg of the African Champions League semi-final.

Despite the loss the Egyptians reached a 12th Champions League final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Entente Setif.

Ahly now face Esperance in November's final after the Tunisians beat Angola's Primeiro de Agosto 4-3 overall.

"The players missed many chances, and there were many mistakes," Carteron said after the match.

"I will talk with the players about these mistakes and will do my best to end them before the final.

"We reached our main objective and now we are in the final, we have not won the title since 2013, so we will do our best to win it this time."

Ahly's assistant coach Sami Komsan says the experience of Carteron could be key to a ninth African title for Ahly.

"The head coach talked with the players before the second match and told them, it's important for us to score in Algeria and that what happened," Komsan explained.

"He (Carteron) has the experience of African Champions League as he has won it before with TP Mazembe, that helped us too to be in the final, we will fight to win the ninth."

Ahly had a two-goal advantage from the first leg and went further ahead when Walid Soliman scored first on Tuesday.

Setif managed two goals in the last 22 minutes through Mohamed Bakir and substitute Houssam Eddine Ghacha but lost out on aggregate.

Al Ahly will host the first leg of the final on 2 November with the return in Tunis seven days later.