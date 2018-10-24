Usain Bolt: Australian FA helping Central Coast Mariners fund deal with Olympic champion

Usain Bolt retired from athletics in 2017 and has been on trial with the Mariners since August

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt could still sign for Central Coast Mariners after the Australian football association said it was working with the club "in regards to funding".

The Australian club said on Monday it was "unlikely" Jamaican trialist Bolt would sign a deal without a financial contribution from a "third party".

A Football Federation Australia (FFS) spokesperson told BBC Sport it had now stepped in to try to help.

Bolt, 32, joined the club in August.

The 100m and 200m world record holder turned down a two-year deal with Maltese champions Valletta FC this month.

He scored two goals on his first start for the Mariners in a friendly, but was not in the squad for the season-opening 1-1 draw with Brisbane Roar on Sunday.

Bolt trained with German giants Borussia Dortmund, South African club Sundowns and Norway's Stromsgodset before joining the Australian club.