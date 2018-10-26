'Players must forget about last season' - Coleraine manager McAree

Gareth McConaghie celebrates with Coleraine manager Rodney McAree after scoring the winning goal against Crusaders last week

Coleraine manager Rodney McAree says his players must "forget about last season and focus on the future" as they bid to move up the Premiership table.

The Bannsiders lost only one league game as they finished second behind Crusaders last term and then beat Cliftonville in the Irish Cup final.

Saturday's 1-0 win over the Crues ended a run of six matches without a victory.

"The success last season came by working hard but up to now we probably hadn't worked as hard," said McAree.

"We did that against Crusaders but we must focus on hitting those levels and producing those performances every week - delivering that kind of hard work week in, week out," added the Bannsiders' boss.

Coleraine lie fifth in the table but welcome Eoin Bradley back to the fold for the visit of Cliftonville on Saturday after the striker served a three-match suspension following a red card against Ballymena United in September.

Bradley marked his return to action by scoring two penalties in a 2-1 North West Cup semi-final win over Dergview on Tuesday night.

"It's another body back in. James McLaughlin went off against Crusaders with a hamstring injury so it could be just like for like," explained McAree.

"It's unfortunate to have been without Eoin for three weeks but you can't do what he did and expect to get away with it. It's good to have him back on board."

Reds' players' careers on the line - Gray

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray has told some of his players they "have until the January transfer window to save their careers at the club" after watching his side concede four goals in a midweek County Antrim Shield quarter-final loss to Crusaders at Seaview.

"We have been a defensive mess since the start of the season - players have been given the chance to step up but haven't done it consistently. Doing it in the odd game here or there is not good enough," said Gray.

"Coleraine's home record is good and our form away from home is very poor so we are under no illusions about how difficult it will be."

Cliftonville lost 4-3 to Crusaders after extra-time in the County Antrim Shield on Tuesday

Crusaders will hope to get back to winning ways when they travel to Ballymena United but manager Stephen Baxter is expecting a stern test from the Sky Blues.

"Ballymena have reorganised themselves, with seven or eight new signings, and they are a good solid team," said Baxter.

"David (Jeffrey) knows how to set his teams up really well. They got a draw at our place last time and will be very difficult to beat.

"We'll just do our best, play our stuff and hope to come out on the right side of it."

Ballymena boss Jeffrey is anticipating a potential backlash from the Crues in the wake of their defeat by Coleraine at Ballycastle Road last week.

"It's probably not the best time to be playing them. They'll be coming here hoping to make up for that disappointment. It'll be very, very tough," said the former Linfield boss.

Elsewhere second-placed Linfield are away to a Dungannon Swifts outfit still chasing a first top-flight win under new manager Kris Lindsay.

Glentoran host Ards at the Oval and Warrenpoint Town play Institute at Milltown.

Leaders Glenavon are at home to Newry City in a 17:00 BST kick-off, with the Lurgan Blues aiming to extend an 11-game unbeaten run in the Premiership, which comprises 10 wins and a draw.

Striker Andy Mitchell and Rhys Marshall will both sit out the game because of suspensions.