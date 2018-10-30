Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace: Fletcher set for fourth cup start
-
Middlesbrough forward Ashley Fletcher could start the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Premier League side Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
He has scored three goals and started each of Middlesbrough's three cup matches so far this season.
Palace midfielder Max Meyer may return to the starting line-up after appearing as a substitute in the 2-2 league draw with Arsenal on Sunday.
Winger Jason Puncheon also came off the bench and could start against Boro.
Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis is expected to make several changes despite drawing their last two Championship games.
Fringe players Grant Leadbitter and Danny Batth are expected to come into the side but Ryan Shotton (knee) remains sidelined.
Palace are still without Christian Benteke, Joel Ward and Scott Dann through injury.
MATCH FACTS
- Middlesbrough have lost their last three matches against Crystal Palace, with all matches coming in the league, most recently both Premier League meetings in 2016-17.
- Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough last faced in the League Cup in September 2011, with Palace winning 2-1 at Selhurst Park.
- Middlesbrough are looking to reach the League Cup quarter-final for the third time in the last seven seasons (also 2012-13 and 2015-16) - they've been a Championship side on each occasion.
- Crystal Palace have reached the League Cup quarter-final just once in their last 15 seasons, doing so in 2011-12.
- Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has been eliminated from four of his five League Cup fourth round ties, progressing just once - in 2008-09 with Stoke City.
- Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has never beaten Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in three previous attempts (W0, D1, L2).