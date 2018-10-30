Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace: Fletcher set for fourth cup start

Middlesbrough's Ashley Fletcher has started all three of their Carabao Cup matches so far this season

Middlesbrough forward Ashley Fletcher could start the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Premier League side Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

He has scored three goals and started each of Middlesbrough's three cup matches so far this season.

Palace midfielder Max Meyer may return to the starting line-up after appearing as a substitute in the 2-2 league draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Winger Jason Puncheon also came off the bench and could start against Boro.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis is expected to make several changes despite drawing their last two Championship games.

Fringe players Grant Leadbitter and Danny Batth are expected to come into the side but Ryan Shotton (knee) remains sidelined.

Palace are still without Christian Benteke, Joel Ward and Scott Dann through injury.

MATCH FACTS