Chelsea v Derby County: Eden Hazard set to miss cup tie
-
- From the section League Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Forward Eden Hazard is expected to sit out Chelsea's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Derby on Wednesday because of a back problem.
Manager Maurizio Sarri is set to make several changes as winger Pedro (illness) and striker Olivier Giroud (leg injury) are also doubtful.
Derby have been granted permission by Chelsea to select on-loan pair Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.
Mount is fit despite limping off in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.
Young Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu has returned to training following a knee injury but is unlikely to feature.
Former Blues player Frank Lampard, now manager at Derby, said he has no fresh injury concerns, but Craig Bryson (calf), George Evans (knee), Joe Ledley (hip) and Marcus Olsson (knee) are all still out.
It is Lampard's first visit to Stamford Bridge as a manager and he says he will be "proud and honoured".
"I realise how important Chelsea were in my life and what I owe for that in terms of thanks," he added.
Lampard also played against Chelsea as a player on loan at Manchester City and scored a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad in September 2014.
MATCH FACTS
- Chelsea and Derby last met in December 2014 in the League Cup quarter-final, with the Blues winning 3-1 at Pride Park.
- Derby have lost each of their past eight away matches against Chelsea, all in league competition between 1990 and 2008.
- Chelsea have scored in each of their past 22 matches against Derby, a run stretching back to January 1988 - the last Rams goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet against them was Peter Shilton in November 1987.
- Chelsea have progressed from 18 of their last 19 League Cup ties against non-Premier League opponents - the exception was a fourth round exit on penalties against Burnley in 2008-09 after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.
- Derby, who eliminated Man Utd in the last round, haven't knocked out two top-flight sides in a single League Cup campaign since 1968-69 under Brian Clough, when they knocked out Chelsea and Everton.
- In the Premier League era, only one team has ever eliminated both Chelsea and Manchester United in a single League Cup campaign - Sunderland did so in 2013-14 on their way to reaching the final.
- As a player, Lampard didn't end on the losing side in any of his last 19 matches at Stamford Bridge (W15, D4 , L0 - 18 games with Chelsea, one with Man City).