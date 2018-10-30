Arsenal v Blackpool

Ainsley Maitland-Niles hasn't played since the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League in August

Arsenal full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles is in contention to play in Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Blackpool after recovering from a leg fracture.

Right-back Hector Bellerin could miss out with a muscle injury.

Blackpool will be without centre-back Donervon Daniels due to a hamstring problem.

Striker Armand Gnanduillet is suspended following his sending-off in the defeat to Fleetwood on Saturday.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is likely to make a number of changes but defender Laurent Koscielny, who is back in training, may be too short of fitness to return from his Achilles injury.

Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac continue to nurse hamstring injuries and are not expected to be risked.

Emery could also hand a start to goalkeeper Petr Cech following his return from injury.

Arsenal academy graduate Marc Bola is in line to feature against his former club after returning from injury at the weekend for Blackpool.

MATCH FACTS