Scottish Premiership
Dundee19:45Celtic
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Celtic

Match statistics

  • Dundee have lost their last six home games - including all five in the league
  • Dundee are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat, while Celtic are eyeing a fourth straight league win
  • Celtic are seeking a fifth consecutive win at Dens Park.
  • Dundee have gone 29 games since last beating Celtic in May 2001, losing 23 of them.
  • Celtic have gone 30 games without defeat at Dens Park.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts108111971225
2Kilmarnock10622169720
3Celtic96121761119
4Livingston9531125718
5Rangers95222291317
6Hibernian952221101117
7St Johnstone104241018-814
8Aberdeen9333109112
9Hamilton10217821-137
10Motherwell9126815-75
11St Mirren10118521-164
12Dundee10109523-183
View full Scottish Premiership table

