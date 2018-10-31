St Mirren v Motherwell
- St. Mirren have alternated between victory and defeat in their last five home meetings with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership - they won 2-1 last time out in May 2015.
- Motherwell have won three of their last four top-flight games against St. Mirren (L1), as many as their previous 11 combined (W3 D5 L3).
- Since winning their season opener 2-1 against Dundee, St. Mirren have gone nine league games without a win (D1 L8), the longest ongoing run amongst sides in this season's Scottish Premiership.
- Motherwell have lost four of their last five league games (D1) since beating Dundee 3-1 at the start of September.
- St. Mirren and Motherwell are two of just three sides who are yet to win more than one game in this season's Scottish Premiership (also Dundee).