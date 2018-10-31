Scottish Premiership
Rangers19:45Kilmarnock
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Kilmarnock

Match statistics

  • Rangers have only won one of their last five league games against Kilmarnock (D2 L2), although that was their last encounter in May last season.
  • Kilmarnock have won two of their last five visits to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L2). They had only won two of their first 25 away matches against the Gers in the competition prior to this.
  • Rangers are yet to lose at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard in all competitions, winning nine of their 11 home games under him (D2).
  • Since the start of September, no side has earned more points in the Scottish Premiership than Kilmarnock (16, level with Hearts).
  • Kris Boyd scored three of Kilmarnock's four league goals against his former side Rangers last season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts108111971225
2Kilmarnock10622169720
3Celtic96121761119
4Livingston9531125718
5Rangers95222291317
6Hibernian952221101117
7St Johnstone104241018-814
8Aberdeen9333109112
9Hamilton10217821-137
10Motherwell9126815-75
11St Mirren10118521-164
12Dundee10109523-183
