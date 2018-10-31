Rangers v Kilmarnock
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland MW/DAB and online on the BBC Sport Scotland website
Match statistics
- Rangers have only won one of their last five league games against Kilmarnock (D2 L2), although that was their last encounter in May last season.
- Kilmarnock have won two of their last five visits to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L2). They had only won two of their first 25 away matches against the Gers in the competition prior to this.
- Rangers are yet to lose at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard in all competitions, winning nine of their 11 home games under him (D2).
- Since the start of September, no side has earned more points in the Scottish Premiership than Kilmarnock (16, level with Hearts).
- Kris Boyd scored three of Kilmarnock's four league goals against his former side Rangers last season.