Scottish Premiership
Livingston19:45St Johnstone
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v St Johnstone

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland MW/DAB and online on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Match statistics

  • The only previous season in which Livingston and St. Johnstone have met in the Scottish Premiership was 2001-02; both sides won one, drew one and lost one of the three such encounters that season.
  • St. Johnstone's only previous Scottish Premiership visit to Livingston saw them lose 2-1 in December 2001.
  • Since losing 3-1 to Celtic in their season opener, Livingston are unbeaten in eight league games (W5 D3), the best ongoing run without a defeat of all sides in the Scottish Premiership.
  • St. Johnstone have won both of their last two league games without conceding a goal. They last won three consecutive Scottish Premiership matches in August 2017.
  • Livingston's Keaghan Jacobs has had a hand in three of their last five league goals (one goal, two assists), having failed to score or assist a goal in any of his first six league games of the season prior to this.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts108111971225
2Kilmarnock10622169720
3Celtic96121761119
4Livingston9531125718
5Rangers95222291317
6Hibernian952221101117
7St Johnstone104241018-814
8Aberdeen9333109112
9Hamilton10217821-137
10Motherwell9126815-75
11St Mirren10118521-164
12Dundee10109523-183
Find a club, activity or sport near you