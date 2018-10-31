Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian
Match statistics
- Hearts have only lost one of their last 11 home meetings with Hibernian in the top-flight (W7 D3), a 2-1 defeat in May 2013.
- Hibs have lost just one of their four league clashes with Hearts last season (W2 D1), although that was the most recent one, a 2-1 loss in May.
- Hearts lie top of the 2018-19 Scottish Premiership with eight wins from their first 10 games (D1 L1). It wasn't until their 23rd league match last season that they won their eighth game.
- After losing 4-2 to Celtic in their last league game, Hibs will be hoping to avoid suffering back-to-back Scottish Premiership defeats for the first time since December 2017.
- Hearts forward Steven Naismith has scored more goals (seven) than any other player in this season's Scottish Premiership, scoring in both of his last two games.