Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

Match statistics

  • Hearts have only lost one of their last 11 home meetings with Hibernian in the top-flight (W7 D3), a 2-1 defeat in May 2013.
  • Hibs have lost just one of their four league clashes with Hearts last season (W2 D1), although that was the most recent one, a 2-1 loss in May.
  • Hearts lie top of the 2018-19 Scottish Premiership with eight wins from their first 10 games (D1 L1). It wasn't until their 23rd league match last season that they won their eighth game.
  • After losing 4-2 to Celtic in their last league game, Hibs will be hoping to avoid suffering back-to-back Scottish Premiership defeats for the first time since December 2017.
  • Hearts forward Steven Naismith has scored more goals (seven) than any other player in this season's Scottish Premiership, scoring in both of his last two games.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts108111971225
2Kilmarnock10622169720
3Celtic96121761119
4Livingston9531125718
5Rangers95222291317
6Hibernian952221101117
7St Johnstone104241018-814
8Aberdeen9333109112
9Hamilton10217821-137
10Motherwell9126815-75
11St Mirren10118521-164
12Dundee10109523-183
