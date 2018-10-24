Second Half begins Club Brugge 1, Monaco 1.
Club Brugge v Monaco
Line-ups
Club Brugge
- 1Letica
- 5Poulain
- 44Mechele
- 24Denswil
- 18Nakamba
- 19Vlietinck
- 25Vormer
- 20Vanaken
- 42Dennis
- 10Rezaei
- 7Moraes Ferreira da Silva
Substitutes
- 11Diatta
- 15Mitrovic
- 16Schrijvers
- 22Horvath
- 26Rits
- 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
- 80Openda
Monaco
- 40Badiashile
- 24Raggi
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 19SidibeBooked at 44mins
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 8Tielemans
- 20Chadli
- 17Golovin
- 34Sylla
- 10JoveticSubstituted forDiopat 12'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Barreca
- 4Aholou
- 22Mboula
- 30Henin
- 36Diop
- 38Touré
- 39Henrichs
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Club Brugge 1, Monaco 1.
Attempt saved. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Nacer Chadli.
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.
Booking
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).
Offside, Monaco. Sofiane Diop tries a through ball, but Djibril Sidibe is caught offside.
Foul by Wesley (Club Brugge).
Youssef Aït Bennasser (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Club Brugge 1, Monaco 1. Wesley (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hans Vanaken with a cross.
Attempt missed. Moussa Sylla (Monaco) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sofiane Diop with a through ball.
Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Club Brugge 0, Monaco 1. Moussa Sylla (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.
Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).
Moussa Sylla (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Monaco. Djibril Sidibe tries a through ball, but Nacer Chadli is caught offside.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Marvelous Nakamba.
Offside, Club Brugge. Ruud Vormer tries a through ball, but Kaveh Rezaei is caught offside.
Offside, Club Brugge. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis tries a through ball, but Hans Vanaken is caught offside.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge).
Loic Badiashile (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Attempt missed. Andrea Raggi (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Youssef Aït Bennasser.
Offside, Club Brugge. Hans Vanaken tries a through ball, but Wesley is caught offside.
Offside, Club Brugge. Stefano Denswil tries a through ball, but Kaveh Rezaei is caught offside.
Offside, Club Brugge. Benoit Poulain tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Sofiane Diop replaces Stevan Jovetic.
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) because of an injury.
Offside, Club Brugge. Thibault Vlietinck tries a through ball, but Ruud Vormer is caught offside.
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).