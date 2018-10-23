Match ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3.
1899 Hoffenheim v Lyon
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 25Akpoguma
- 22Vogt
- 4BicakcicSubstituted forNelsonat 73'minutes
- 3Kaderábek
- 11Grillitsch
- 10DemirbayBooked at 90mins
- 16Schulz
- 19BelfodilSubstituted forZuberat 81'minutes
- 28SzalaiSubstituted forApolinário de Liraat 60'minutes
- 27Kramaric
Substitutes
- 2Brenet
- 9Nelson
- 15Adams Nuhu
- 17Zuber
- 24Hoogma
- 34Apolinário de Lira
- 36Kobel
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 23TeteBooked at 86mins
- 6Guedes Filho
- 5Denayer
- 22Mendy
- 28NDombele
- 29Tousart
- 8Aouar
- 10TraoréSubstituted forDiop Gueyeat 90+1'minutes
- 11DepaySubstituted forDembeleat 81'minutes
- 7TerrierSubstituted forFerriat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Dembele
- 12Ferri
- 15Morel
- 17Pintor
- 20Marçal de Oliveira
- 24Diop Gueye
- 30Gorgelin
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away5
Booking
Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3.
Foul by Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Jordan Ferri (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3. Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Nico Schulz.
Attempt saved. Nico Schulz (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Pape Cheikh replaces Bertrand Traoré.
Attempt saved. Houssem Aouar (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Moussa Dembele.
Attempt missed. Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Kenny Tete (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kenny Tete (Lyon).
Attempt blocked. Nico Schulz (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.
Attempt missed. Kevin Akpoguma (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Jordan Ferri replaces Martin Terrier.
Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Moussa Dembele replaces Memphis Depay.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Steven Zuber replaces Ishak Belfodil.
Attempt missed. Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.
Attempt blocked. Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Memphis Depay (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.
Attempt missed. Houssem Aouar (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kenny Tete.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Reiss Nelson replaces Ermin Bicakcic.
Foul by Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Houssem Aouar (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.
Attempt saved. Nico Schulz (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay.
Attempt saved. Martin Terrier (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tanguy NDombele.
Attempt saved. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay.
Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tanguy NDombele (Lyon).
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2, Lyon 3. Memphis Depay (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).