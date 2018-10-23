Match ends, Ajax 1, Benfica 0.
Ajax v Benfica
Line-ups
Ajax
- 24OnanaBooked at 39mins
- 12MazraouiBooked at 22mins
- 4de Ligt
- 17Blind
- 31TagliaficoBooked at 49mins
- 6van de BeekSubstituted forNeresat 88'minutes
- 20Schöne
- 21de Jong
- 22Ziyech
- 25Dolberg
- 10Tadic
Substitutes
- 2Kristensen
- 5Wöber
- 7Neres
- 9Huntelaar
- 15Eiting
- 26Lamprou
- 30de Wit
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 2ContiBooked at 64mins
- 33Nivaldo VieiraBooked at 9mins
- 3Grimaldo
- 18SalvioBooked at 72mins
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 5Fejsa
- 21Afonso FernandesSubstituted forAppelt Piresat 79'minutes
- 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forCerviat 90'minutes
- 14SeferovicBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 8Appelt Pires
- 10Gonçalves Oliveira
- 11Cervi
- 16Semedo
- 17Zivkovic
- 79Sequeira
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ajax 1, Benfica 0.
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Ajax).
Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 1, Benfica 0. Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Daley Blind (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica).
Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Franco Cervi replaces Rafa.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. David Neres replaces Donny van de Beek.
Attempt missed. Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lasse Schöne following a corner.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Germán Conti.
Attempt blocked. Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).
Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Haris Seferovic (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).
Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jardel (Benfica).
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Ajax).
Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).
André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Gabriel Pires replaces Pizzi.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Eduardo Salvio.
Foul by Lasse Schöne (Ajax).
Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pizzi (Benfica).
Attempt saved. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).
Jardel (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).