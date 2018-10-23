Champions League - Group E
Ajax1Benfica0

Ajax v Benfica

Line-ups

Ajax

  • 24OnanaBooked at 39mins
  • 12MazraouiBooked at 22mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 17Blind
  • 31TagliaficoBooked at 49mins
  • 6van de BeekSubstituted forNeresat 88'minutes
  • 20Schöne
  • 21de Jong
  • 22Ziyech
  • 25Dolberg
  • 10Tadic

Substitutes

  • 2Kristensen
  • 5Wöber
  • 7Neres
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 15Eiting
  • 26Lamprou
  • 30de Wit

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 2ContiBooked at 64mins
  • 33Nivaldo VieiraBooked at 9mins
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 18SalvioBooked at 72mins
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 5Fejsa
  • 21Afonso FernandesSubstituted forAppelt Piresat 79'minutes
  • 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forCerviat 90'minutes
  • 14SeferovicBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 8Appelt Pires
  • 10Gonçalves Oliveira
  • 11Cervi
  • 16Semedo
  • 17Zivkovic
  • 79Sequeira
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home19
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Ajax 1, Benfica 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ajax 1, Benfica 0.

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Ajax).

Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 1, Benfica 0. Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Daley Blind (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica).

Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Franco Cervi replaces Rafa.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. David Neres replaces Donny van de Beek.

Attempt missed. Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lasse Schöne following a corner.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Germán Conti.

Attempt blocked. Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).

Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Haris Seferovic (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).

Kasper Dolberg (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jardel (Benfica).

Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Ajax).

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).

André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Gabriel Pires replaces Pizzi.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Eduardo Salvio.

Foul by Lasse Schöne (Ajax).

Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pizzi (Benfica).

Attempt saved. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.

Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).

Jardel (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22004046
2Atl Madrid22005236
3Club Brugge200214-30
4Monaco200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22008266
2Inter Milan22004226
3Tottenham200236-30
4PSV Eindhoven200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21101014
2Liverpool21013303
3PSG21018443
4Crvena Zvezda201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Schalke21102114
3Galatasaray21013123
4Lokomotiv Moscow200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax32105147
2Bayern Munich32105147
3Benfica310235-23
4AEK Athens300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32016336
2Lyon31207615
3Hoffenheim302167-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302147-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32015236
2Roma32018356
3CSKA Moscow311135-24
4Viktoria Plzen301239-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33006069
2Man Utd31113124
3Valencia302113-22
4Young Boys301217-61
View full Champions League tables

