Young Boys v Valencia

Match ends, Young Boys 1, Valencia 1.
Line-ups
Young Boys
- 1Wölfli
- 43MbabuBooked at 42mins
- 30Lauper
- 5Von Bergen
- 23Benito
- 7SulejmaniSubstituted forNgamaleuat 74'minutes
- 8Sow
- 35Sanogo
- 16FassnachtSubstituted forBertoneat 85'minutes
- 17Assalé
- 99HoarauSubstituted forNsameat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Bertone
- 13Ngamaleu
- 18Nsame
- 19Schick
- 20Aebischer
- 21García
- 40Marzino
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 21Piccini
- 5GabrielBooked at 8mins
- 12Diakhaby
- 14Gayá
- 8SolerBooked at 77mins
- 10Parejo
- 6KondogbiaSubstituted forCoquelinat 70'minutes
- 20TorresSubstituted forGameiroat 67'minutes
- 19Rodrigo
- 23Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 3Nunes Vezo
- 4Murillo
- 9Gameiro
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 17Coquelin
- 18Wass
- Referee:
- Andris Treimanis
- Attendance:
- 31,120
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Young Boys 1, Valencia 1.
Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Von Bergen (Young Boys).
Attempt missed. Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by José Gayá.
Offside, Young Boys. Leonardo Bertone tries a through ball, but Roger Assalé is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leonardo Bertone with a cross.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby.
Attempt blocked. Roger Assalé (Young Boys) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Pierre Nsame.
Foul by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).
Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Roger Assalé (Young Boys) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Young Boys. Leonardo Bertone replaces Christian Fassnacht.
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys).
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roger Assalé (Young Boys).
Substitution
Substitution, Young Boys. Jean-Pierre Nsame replaces Guillaume Hoarau.
Foul by Gabriel (Valencia).
Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Loris Benito (Young Boys).
Booking
Carlos Soler (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Roger Assalé (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Valencia. José Gayá tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Young Boys. Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu replaces Miralem Sulejmani.
Offside, Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno tries a through ball, but José Gayá is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Francis Coquelin (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Michy Batshuayi (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sandro Lauper (Young Boys).
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Francis Coquelin replaces Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) because of an injury.
Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roger Assalé (Young Boys).
Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).
Roger Assalé (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the attacking half.