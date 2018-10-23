Champions League - Group H
Young Boys1Valencia1

Young Boys v Valencia

Line-ups

Young Boys

  • 1Wölfli
  • 43MbabuBooked at 42mins
  • 30Lauper
  • 5Von Bergen
  • 23Benito
  • 7SulejmaniSubstituted forNgamaleuat 74'minutes
  • 8Sow
  • 35Sanogo
  • 16FassnachtSubstituted forBertoneat 85'minutes
  • 17Assalé
  • 99HoarauSubstituted forNsameat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Bertone
  • 13Ngamaleu
  • 18Nsame
  • 19Schick
  • 20Aebischer
  • 21García
  • 40Marzino

Valencia

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 21Piccini
  • 5GabrielBooked at 8mins
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 14Gayá
  • 8SolerBooked at 77mins
  • 10Parejo
  • 6KondogbiaSubstituted forCoquelinat 70'minutes
  • 20TorresSubstituted forGameiroat 67'minutes
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 23Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 3Nunes Vezo
  • 4Murillo
  • 9Gameiro
  • 15Latorre Grueso
  • 17Coquelin
  • 18Wass
Referee:
Andris Treimanis
Attendance:
31,120

Match Stats

Home TeamYoung BoysAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home19
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Young Boys 1, Valencia 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Young Boys 1, Valencia 1.

Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Von Bergen (Young Boys).

Attempt missed. Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by José Gayá.

Offside, Young Boys. Leonardo Bertone tries a through ball, but Roger Assalé is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leonardo Bertone with a cross.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby.

Attempt blocked. Roger Assalé (Young Boys) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Pierre Nsame.

Foul by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).

Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Roger Assalé (Young Boys) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Young Boys. Leonardo Bertone replaces Christian Fassnacht.

Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys).

Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roger Assalé (Young Boys).

Substitution

Substitution, Young Boys. Jean-Pierre Nsame replaces Guillaume Hoarau.

Foul by Gabriel (Valencia).

Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Loris Benito (Young Boys).

Booking

Carlos Soler (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Roger Assalé (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Valencia. José Gayá tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Young Boys. Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu replaces Miralem Sulejmani.

Offside, Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno tries a through ball, but José Gayá is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Francis Coquelin (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Michy Batshuayi (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sandro Lauper (Young Boys).

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Francis Coquelin replaces Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) because of an injury.

Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roger Assalé (Young Boys).

Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).

Roger Assalé (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22004046
2Atl Madrid22005236
3Club Brugge200214-30
4Monaco200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22008266
2Inter Milan22004226
3Tottenham200236-30
4PSV Eindhoven200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21101014
2Liverpool21013303
3PSG21018443
4Crvena Zvezda201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Schalke21102114
3Galatasaray21013123
4Lokomotiv Moscow200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax32105147
2Bayern Munich32105147
3Benfica310235-23
4AEK Athens300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32016336
2Lyon31207615
3Hoffenheim302167-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302147-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32015236
2Roma32018356
3CSKA Moscow311135-24
4Viktoria Plzen301239-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33006069
2Man Utd31113124
3Valencia302113-22
4Young Boys301217-61
View full Champions League tables

