Manchester United 0-1 Juventus: Chiellini & Bonucci's Harvard University class
Were Manchester United given a lesson in how to defend by Juventus at Old Trafford?
Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho thinks so after his side's 1-0 defeat by the Italians in the Champions League on Tuesday.
"Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, they could go to Harvard University to give classes about how to be a central defender," he said.
"Quality in football is everywhere. When I say quality I don't just say creative players - Chiellini and Bonucci, it is absolutely beautiful to see."
So were Chiellini and Bonucci really the professors and United the students? Here are the numbers from their educated performance:
- Mourinho is referring to two centre-backs with a combined age of 65 (Chiellini is 34 and Bonucci is 31). That's only two years younger than Manchester United's front-three of Marcus Rashford (20) Romelu Lukaku (25) and Anthonoy Martial (22).
- United's front three only managed ONE shot on target between them in the whole game.
- Manchester United attempted just six shots, their fewest in a home Champions League game since April 2014 against Bayern Munich (also six).
- Chiellini won 100% of his tackles and made seven clearances, the most of anyone on the pitch.