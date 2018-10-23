Joss Labadie: Former midfielder re-signs for Newport County

Newport midfielder Joss Labadie and boss Mike Flynn talk tactics last season

Ex-captain Joss Labadie has rejoined Newport County, having left the League Two club at the start of August.

The 28-year-old midfielder has signed until the end of the season, subject to clearance.

Labadie missed the closing stages of last season after damaging his knee in training, and then was unable to agree terms on a new deal.

"I'm back. The knee's all good and I can't wait to get going now. It's been a long seven months," Labadie said.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to be back. It's good to finally get this over the line and I'm ready to get back into the swing of things."

Labadie first joined the Exiles in June 2016 as a free agent, having come out of contract with former Dagenham and Redbridge.

He made more than 50 appearances for the club and scored six goals last season.

Newport manager Michael Flynn added: "I'm over the moon to have Joss back. He's a fantastic player, a great leader and adds quality to what we've already got.

"For me, he's going to come back stronger than ever and I'm really looking forward to him playing.

"I'd like to thank all the Trust and Board members for making this a reality."