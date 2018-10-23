Ryan Bertrand: Southampton captain hungry for England recall

Ryan Bertrand last played for England against Brazil in November last year

Southampton captain Ryan Bertrand believes he is more than capable of performing at the highest level should an England recall come his way.

The 29-year-old missed out on the World Cup squad this year despite featuring in six of the qualifiers.

Bertrand says he understands why Gareth Southgate overlooked him, but thinks he is the man to fill the left-back role.

"That's a game of opinions on who should play, but I would always back myself," he told BBC Radio Solent.

Bertrand, capped 19 times at senior level, missed out on the squad in Russia, with Ashley Young, Danny Rose and Fabian Delph chosen as left-back options.

More recently, former Saints defender Luke Shaw and Leicester's Ben Chilwell have been selected in the Nations League matches.

"For me, England are probably thinking 'ahead, ahead', which is great," Bertrand said. "But, at the end of the day, I'm 29 not 39.

"I'm confident in my ability and I think if you took an objective view, I would be well in the running to counteract opinions.

"It's pointless talking, you might as well show people what you can do on the field."

Bertrand was appointed Southampton captain under Mark Hughes in the spring, a role he feels he has grown into.

"Going into that aspect of life where you have to adjust your game, you should always be thinking about your team-mates anyway, but it goes up a notch," he said.

"You have to be the one that's always there, both on and off the pitch and that's been a good learning experience."