Plymouth Argyle: Club wants end to 'extreme and intolerable abuse' of Derek Adams

Derek Adams has led Argyle to to the 2016 League Two play-off final, promotion to League One in 2017 and a seventh-placed finish last season

Plymouth Argyle have called on supporters to end "extreme and intolerable abuse" directed towards the players and manager Derek Adams.

Adams described the atmosphere after Saturday's loss to Burton Albion as "poisonous" and "yobbish".

Argyle are currently three points adrift at the bottom of League One.

"We cannot and will not allow Plymouth Argyle employees to suffer extreme and intolerable levels of personal abuse," a club statement read.

The Pilgrims have lost 10 and won only once in their last 14 matches in all competitions.

The statement welcomes "the passion and enthusiasm of our loyal supporters" and also says that "our many fans are entitled to have a voice".

It went on to say: "Occasionally, though, the passion and enthusiasm oversteps the mark and the voice becomes unacceptably abusive.

"We are also a family club, committed to making Home Park a place that is free from racism, intimidation, victimisation or harassment, and which is inclusive for all.

"Everyone at the club shares the frustration of the majority of the Green Army regarding our start to the season, and we expect that to be reflected in complaint and criticism."