Derry City manager Kenny Shiels 'hurting' after late defeat to Bray

Kenny Shiels' side have lost 19 of their 35 league games this year

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says he takes responsibility for his side's recent run of seven defeats in eight Premier Division matches.

A late goal saw Derry lose 2-1 to basement club Bray Wanderers on Monday.

"I'm hurting a lot after such a good start to the season and winning the League Cup," said Shiels.

"When things aren't going well there are always scapegoats and the manager is usually the one who takes the blame. I take that responsibility with me."

The Candystripes qualified for the Europa League during Shiels' first two seasons in charge but now lie seventh prior to Friday night's final league game of the season away to St Patrick's Athletic.

"The first two years we over-achieved, there's no question about that," argued the Derry boss.

"I'm pleased with what I've contributed to the club's upsurge but over the season we have taken a wee bit of a drop back.

"I'm doing all I can to put a good team on the pitch."

Derry City players show their disappointment after a last-gasp defeat to Bray Wanderers

Dean Shiels put Derry in front against Bray at the Carlisle Grounds but a goal by Sean Heaney and then John Sullivan's injury-time header earned Bray a victory and left Kenny Shiels lamenting his luck.

"We could have scored five or six. If it wasn't for bad luck we would have no luck.

"But you can't just keep blaming it on luck. We dominate matches but it's incredible the way things are going against us.

"The boys dominated from start to finish but you can't miss chances - open goals, one-on-ones with the goalkeeper - and expect to win games. You always get punished and that's what happened tonight.

"I'm really disappointed for the fans who travelled down but we have one more game left and let's see if we can win that away to St Pat's.

"Sometimes you have this feeling that it's not your night and that's been the same in a lot of games we have controlled recently. Every manager will tell you you need some luck and we're waiting for a bit to drop our way."

Shiels opted to give some of his younger squad members a chance to impress against Wanderers.

"I made some changes to give some young lads some experience and some game time to help with their development. You could see the potential that they have," he added.