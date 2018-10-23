Scotland's women to meet world champions USA in Paisley friendly

United States celebrate their World Cup final victory in 2015

Scotland begin their preparations for next summer's Women's World Cup with a friendly against holders United States in Paisley next month.

The three-time world champions make their first visit to Scotland on 13 November.

Scotland will be making their World Cup debut in France next summer.

Shelley Kerr's side qualified for the tournament with a dramatic 2-1 victory in Albania in September, beating Switzerland to top spot in the group.

The USA and Scotland have met on four previous occasions with the number one ranked side in the world winning each time.