Scottish Championship
Falkirk19:45Ross County
Venue: Falkirk Stadium, Scotland

Falkirk v Ross County

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 12Mitchell
  • 3McGhee
  • 4Muirhead
  • 18Brough
  • 2Kidd
  • 22McKee
  • 6Paton
  • 25Irving
  • 14Robson
  • 7Petravicius
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 1Fasan
  • 5Dallison-Lisbon
  • 8Sammut
  • 9Lewis
  • 15Harrison
  • 24Haber
  • 26Russell

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 12Demetriou
  • 6Draper
  • 15Watson
  • 3Kelly
  • 26Cowie
  • 11Vigurs
  • 8Lindsay
  • 14Mullin
  • 9Mckay
  • 17Keillor-Dunn

Substitutes

  • 2Fraser
  • 10McManus
  • 19Graham
  • 21Munro
  • 22Dingwall
  • 44Grivosti
  • 49Gallagher
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County107212151623
2Ayr107122011922
3Dundee Utd115331716118
4Queen of Sth104421910916
5Inverness CT10370116516
6Morton103431117-613
7Dunfermline10325916-711
8Partick Thistle113081018-89
9Alloa10154713-68
10Falkirk10109518-133
View full Scottish Championship table

