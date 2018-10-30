Scottish Championship
Ayr19:45Alloa
Venue: Somerset Park, Scotland

Ayr United v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 5Rose
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 11McDaid
  • 18Murdoch
  • 6Geggan
  • 10Forrest
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 8Crawford
  • 9Moore
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 16Adams
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Roscoe
  • 3Dick
  • 23Shields
  • 11Flannigan
  • 8Robertson
  • 12Burt
  • 15Hastie
  • 19Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 9Spence
  • 10Trouten
  • 14Brown
  • 17Peggie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
David Munro

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County107212151623
2Ayr107122011922
3Dundee Utd115331716118
4Queen of Sth104421910916
5Inverness CT10370116516
6Morton103431117-613
7Dunfermline10325916-711
8Partick Thistle113081018-89
9Alloa10154713-68
10Falkirk10109518-133
View full Scottish Championship table

