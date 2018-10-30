Queen of the South v Greenock Morton
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 6Doyle
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 22Norman
- 10Todd
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 12Semple
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 23Gourlay
- 26Ivison
- 27Irving
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 5Waddell
- 3Iredale
- 12Tidser
- 8McAlister
- 32Lyon
- 14Tumilty
- 18Oliver
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 6Telfer
- 16Thomson
- 19MacLean
- 23Scully
- 25McKeown
- 28Purdue
- 37McGrattan
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match report to follow.