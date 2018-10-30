Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth19:45Morton
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 6Doyle
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 22Norman
  • 10Todd
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 12Semple
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 23Gourlay
  • 26Ivison
  • 27Irving

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 5Waddell
  • 3Iredale
  • 12Tidser
  • 8McAlister
  • 32Lyon
  • 14Tumilty
  • 18Oliver
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 6Telfer
  • 16Thomson
  • 19MacLean
  • 23Scully
  • 25McKeown
  • 28Purdue
  • 37McGrattan
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County107212151623
2Ayr107122011922
3Dundee Utd115331716118
4Queen of Sth104421910916
5Inverness CT10370116516
6Morton103431117-613
7Dunfermline10325916-711
8Partick Thistle113081018-89
9Alloa10154713-68
10Falkirk10109518-133
View full Scottish Championship table

