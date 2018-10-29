Wrexham v Hartlepool United (Tue)

National League
Mark Carrington
Mark Carrington has also played for MK Dons, Hamilton Academical and Bury
FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay: Wrexham v Harrogate Town
Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Tuesday, 30 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham will assess the fitness of Luke Summerfield and Mark Carrington for Tuesday's visit of Hartlepool United.

Midfielder Summerfield has missed the last two games while Carrington suffered a knock during the 1-1 draw at Chesterfield.

Hartlepool have no new injury worries for the trip to the Racecourse Ground.

Only Luke Williams remains in the treatment room, as the attacking midfielder recovers from surgery to repair a knee problem.

Sam Ricketts' Wrexham are third in the National League after being denied top spot by Jonathan Smith's late equaliser for Chesterfield.

Hartlepool fell to ninth after a home defeat by Sutton United.

