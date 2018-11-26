Leicester City v Southampton

Maguire has not played for Leicester since picking up an injury against Cardiff on 3 November.

TEAM NEWS

Leicester are without Harry Maguire, Rachid Ghezzal and James Maddison for their rearranged Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Southampton.

Defender Maguire (knee) and midfielder Ghezzal (leg) are both injured, while Maddison is suspended after being sent-off against Brighton on Saturday.

Ryan Bertrand may return for Saints after serving a one-match ban.

However, forwards Danny Ings (thigh) and Shane Long (ankle) are both injury doubts.

The fixture had originally been scheduled for Tuesday, 30 October, but was postponed after the helicopter crash outside King Power Stadium, which killed Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.

"Clearly, Leicester are still dealing with the tragic loss of their owner. I'd imagine there's still a lot of emotion around every game they play," said Southampton manager Mark Hughes.

"We will have to deal with that in our own way, along with being respectful to them as well."

The winners will host Manchester City in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, 18 December.