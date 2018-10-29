Bournemouth v Norwich City

From the section

Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe is in line for his third start of the season in the Carabao Cup

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will make several changes to his team for Tuesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Norwich (19:45 GMT).

With Joshua King suffering from an ankle injury, veteran striker Jermain Defoe may start for the Cherries.

Norwich will be without midfielders Marco Stiepermann (illness) and Todd Cantwell (hamstring).

However, Finland forward Teemu Pukki is in line for a recall after recovering from injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first meeting between Bournemouth and Norwich City since January 2016, when the Cherries won 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League match.

Norwich eliminated Bournemouth on the only other occasion they've faced in the League Cup, winning 2-1 on aggregate in the first round in the 2000-01 season.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are looking to reach the League Cup quarter-finals for the third time in their history, having done so previously in 2014-15 and 2017-18.

Bournemouth have progressed from 10 of their past 11 League Cup ties with non-Premier League opposition - the exception was a 3-2 home defeat by Preston in the third round in 2016-17.

Norwich City