Bournemouth v Norwich City
-
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will make several changes to his team for Tuesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Norwich (19:45 GMT).
With Joshua King suffering from an ankle injury, veteran striker Jermain Defoe may start for the Cherries.
Norwich will be without midfielders Marco Stiepermann (illness) and Todd Cantwell (hamstring).
However, Finland forward Teemu Pukki is in line for a recall after recovering from injury.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This is the first meeting between Bournemouth and Norwich City since January 2016, when the Cherries won 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League match.
- Norwich eliminated Bournemouth on the only other occasion they've faced in the League Cup, winning 2-1 on aggregate in the first round in the 2000-01 season.
Bournemouth
- Bournemouth are looking to reach the League Cup quarter-finals for the third time in their history, having done so previously in 2014-15 and 2017-18.
- Bournemouth have progressed from 10 of their past 11 League Cup ties with non-Premier League opposition - the exception was a 3-2 home defeat by Preston in the third round in 2016-17.
Norwich City
- Norwich have reached the League Cup quarter-finals once in the past 22 seasons, doing so in 2012-13; they haven't done so outside the top-flight since 1995-96.
- Norwich - who eliminated Cardiff City in the second round - haven't knocked out two top-flight teams in a single League Cup campaign since 1984-85, the season they last won the competition