Europa League - Group L
Chelsea20:00BATE Borisov
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Eden Hazard: Chelsea forward out of Europa League match with back injury

Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard is Chelsea top scorer this season with eight goals

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard will miss Thursday's Europa League Group L home game with Belarusian champions BATE Borisov because of a back injury.

He is expected to return for Sunday's Premier League game at Burnley.

"Hazard is out for sure," said manager Maurizio Sarri. "He has a back problem. We are trying to solve the problem for Sunday."

The Belgian is the club's top scorer this season, with eight goals and three assists in 11 appearances.

Hazard was not in the squad for Chelsea's Europa League opener against Greek side PAOK Salonika on 20 September but came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 win over Hungarian champions MOL Vidi on 4 October.

Chelsea are top of Group L with two wins, while BATE are third with one victory.

Midfielder Jorginho - who has started all of Chelsea's Premier League games this season - will be rested as Sarri is keen to rotate his squad before the match against Burnley.

Defender Marcos Alonso, who signed a new contract this week, will be available and Andreas Christensen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be handed starts.

"This match is not a big problem, because we have to play after five days from the last match," said Sarri.

"The problem will be on Sunday, because on Sunday we will play after 65 hours. So we need to change some of them.

"For example, Jorginho we need to rest now, because he played 90 minutes the two matches with the international team [Italy], and then he played for 100 minutes in the last match [against Manchester United, which had 10 minutes of injury time]. It's time to rest for him."

The best of the stats

  • This will be Chelsea's first meeting with Belarusian opposition.
  • BATE Borisov have lost three of their four meetings with English clubs (W1) - losing 1-2 at home to Everton in 2009-10, and losing both meetings with Arsenal last season by an aggregate score of 10-2. All matches were in the Europa League group stages.
  • Chelsea are looking to win their first three group stage games in a season in major European competition for the first time since the 2010-11 Champions League campaign.
  • BATE's win at MOL Vidi on matchday one ended a run of 12 away games without a win in major European competition, excluding qualifiers (D2, L10).
  • Chelsea have attempted 50 shots in the Europa League this season, at least seven more than any other side. However, just 10 of these have been on target (20%), with just two finding the net (4%).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 25th October 2018

  • ChelseaChelsea20:00BATE BorisovBATE Borisov
  • AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca17:55LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
  • ZürichZürich17:55B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen
  • RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg17:55RosenborgRosenborg
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig17:55CelticCeltic
  • FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen17:55Slavia PragueSlavia Prague
  • Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg17:55BordeauxBordeaux
  • AnderlechtRSC Anderlecht17:55FenerbahçeFenerbahçe
  • Spartak TrnavaSpartak Trnava17:55Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb
  • FK QarabagFK Qarabag17:55Vorskla PoltavaVorskla Poltava
  • SportingSporting Lisbon17:55ArsenalArsenal
  • F91 DudelangeF91 Dudelange17:55OlympiakosOlympiakos

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22007436
2Zürich22002026
3Ludogorets200224-20
4AEK Larnaca200225-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg22006336
2RB Leipzig21015413
3Celtic210123-13
4Rosenborg200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21102114
2FC Copenhagen21103214
3Slavia Prague21011103
4Bordeaux200213-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb22006156
2Fenerbahçe210134-13
3Spartak Trnava210112-13
4Anderlecht200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007256
2Sporting22004136
3Vorskla Poltava200236-30
4FK Qarabag200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22004136
2Real Betis21103034
3Olympiakos201113-21
4F91 Dudelange200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers21105324
2Rapid Vienna21013303
3Villarreal20205502
4Spartak Moscow201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt22006246
2Lazio210135-23
3Marseille201134-11
4Apollon Limassol201134-11

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sarpsborg 0821014403
2KRC Genk21013303
3Besiktas21013303
4Malmö FF21012203

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar22003126
2Sevilla21016333
3Standard Liege210136-33
4Akhisarspor200213-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana21104224
2Rennes210123-13
3Dynamo Kiev20204402
4FK Jablonec201134-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22002026
2PAOK Salonika21014223
3BATE Borisov210134-13
4MOL Vidi200203-30
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you