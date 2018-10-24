Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal: Monreal and Kolasinac out of Europa League game

Defender Nacho Monreal has captained Arsenal in both of their Europa League matches so far this season

Arsenal defenders Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac will miss Thursday's Europa League Group E tie with Sporting Lisbon due to minor hamstring injuries.

Petr Cech and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have returned to full training but are also absent, and although Sokratis has travelled he remains doubtful.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could start after scoring as a substitute in the wins over Fulham and Leicester.

Long-term absentees Laurent Koscielny and Dinos Mavropanos remain out.

Two sides in transition

Arsenal have won every match since losing their first two games under new manager Unai Emery and they travel to Portugal looking to extend their winning run to 11 matches.

The Gunners come up against another team in transition after Sporting lost a number of key players this summer, but they sit fifth in the Primeira Liga table and have lost only twice this season.

The Portuguese giants have two wins from two in Europe but needed two stoppage-time goals to come from behind and beat Ukrainian outfit Vorskla Poltava last time out.

Since that tough start to the season, Arsenal have been in bright form under Emery and Monday night's win over Leicester - which included a superb performance from Mesut Ozil and two goals from substitute Aubameyang - saw them climb to fourth in the Premier League table, just two points off the league leaders.

In Europe, Arsenal beat Vorskla Poltava before sweeping aside Azerbaijani side Qarabag 3-0 and are level on points with Sporting at the top of Group E.

'We want to win the group'

Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager this summer and won the Europa League as Sevilla boss in 2014, 2015 and 2016

Arsenal manager Unai Emery: "Sporting are a very good team, with big experience and good players. In this moment we are two teams both in first position.

"In our mind we want to be first in this group. It is a very big match and very important for our confidence.

"For us, for Arsenal and the supporters, I am telling them this competition is very important because it's one title and also you go into the Champions League next year.

"We want the balance to score a lot and not concede a lot of goals. For me it is very important to score goals and also for the supporters to be excited with what happens on the pitch."

