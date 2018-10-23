Jim McIntyre: Dundee must get basics right against Hearts

Kenny Miller and Dundee were hammered by his former team Livingston on Saturday

Jim McIntyre says Dundee must get the "basics of football" right in order to move off the foot of the Premiership.

McIntyre saw his side concede four goals from set-pieces as they were convincingly beaten by Livingston in his first game in charge.

"We need to be better at marking and not dropping runners - that happened on Saturday four times," said the former Ross County manager.

"If you don't do the basics of football then you generally don't win games."

Dundee have gathered just three points from nine games but McIntyre hopes his side can upset leaders Hearts when they visit Dens Park on Tuesday.

"It's an opportunity to pick up the points needed to move us off the bottom of the league," he said.

"We're at home, we're in front of our fans, so we need to go and give them something to get off their seats and shout about."

Despite Dundee's struggles, a mere three points separate them from Hamilton, who currently occupy ninth place.

"Right now it's a mini league at the bottom," said McIntyre. "Until you put a run together and get out of it, that's what you're in.

"Every one of the players has been made fully aware that we are in a battle here."