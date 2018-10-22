Embarrassing to lose four goals from set pieces at Livi, says Dundee's Spence

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Livingston 4-0 Dundee

Scottish Premiership: Dundee v Hearts Venue: Dens Park, Dundee Date: Tuesday, 23 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Lewis Spence says Dundee's players are "embarrassed" at losing 4-0 away to Livingston on Saturday.

The match was the first in charge for new manager Jim McIntyre after the club sacked Neil McCann last week.

Bottom side Dundee host Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts on Tuesday evening.

"It's a results business and it's not a great start for the new manager, but he's just through the door," said Spence, 22.

"Obviously, it's a terrible start for him and it's not great for us and the fans as well.

"Bottom of the league as well. Looking at that, watching Sportscene and looking at the table, it's not great."

Set piece frustrations

Dundee have taken just three points from their nine league games and have lost 20 goals in the division.

"We're angry, getting beat 4-0 doesn't feel great, we feel embarrassed," said Spence. "It's really embarrassing - 4-0, four set pieces.

"You're going to concede from set pieces throughout the season but four in one game just shouldn't be happening. That's their main strength, we got told about it before the game, we all knew that - that's where their doing really well, a lot of their goals come from set pieces and if it's not set pieces it's the second ball off the set piece.

"They didn't cut us open or anything like that, take nothing away from Livi, they deserved to win the game but individual errors, not switching on, not doing the basics."

And Spence said of Hearts' visit: "There is a big game for us tomorrow night, a game we can go and win.

"We've said it all season, if we can pick two or three wins up on the bounce or good results, you can climb the table massively it's just we've not managed to do that.

"We don't want to go into the Christmas period rock bottom, it's not great that. We think we honestly are a top-six team but we can't keep saying it. First we need to try and take care of Hearts and then move on from that. We need to forget about the Livi game now and on to Hearts."