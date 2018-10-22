Gary Rowett: Stoke City manager charged by Football Association

Gary Rowett's Stoke City are 17th in the Championship table

Stoke City manager Gary Rowett has been charged by the Football Association following Saturday's Championship home defeat by his former club Birmingham.

Rowett was sent off in the 1-0 loss and questioned whether referees should have the power to dismiss managers.

It is alleged that his language and/or behaviour in the 87th minute of the fixture was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.

The 44-year-old has until 18:00 BST on Thursday to respond to the charge.

Rowett was escorted down the tunnel after protesting to referee Roger East that Che Adams appeared to keep out Joe Allen's goalbound effort with his arm.

"If I've been abusive or sworn at the referee I'm honest enough to say that I've done that but I didn't do that," Rowett said after the game.

"I said to the ref 'that's two handballs, that's two penalties'. He's sent me off. He told me that I've said something completely different. It'll be my word against the referee and of course they're going to take the referee's side of it.

"What we've done is given the officials extra power to brandish a card at the manager in front of a whole stadium. For me, that incites the game more than a manager trying to articulate he doesn't agree."