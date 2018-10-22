Jose Mourinho: Manchester United manager wants to 'see out' contract at club

Mourinho won La Liga in his time at Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho says he is "happy" at Manchester United and wants to "see out" his contract at the club after being linked with a return to Real Madrid.

Reports claim the La Liga giants want the Portuguese manager back to replace under-pressure boss Julen Lopetegui.

Mourinho said: "All I am thinking about at the moment is Manchester United."

Mourinho's own job was under question earlier this month when a newspaper said he was to be sacked regardless of the result against Newcastle.

But United came from 2-0 down to beat the Magpies 3-2, courtesy of Alexis Sanchez's last-minute header at Old Trafford.

Despite only being appointed in the summer, Lopetegui's job at the Bernabeu is already becoming increasingly precarious with the club on a run of four defeats in five games.

Before United's Champions League game against Juventus on Tuesday, Mourinho was asked if he could make a return to Real, where he won the Spanish title and Copa del Rey between 2010 and 2013.

The 55-year-old, whose current deal ends in 2020, said: "No, I am happy here. I am happy here and I am happy to see out my contract to the very last day of that contract and I would like to stay after my contract runs out as well."

'I don't like this press conference'

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho were together at Real Madrid

Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo and United midfielder Paul Pogba will both be facing their former clubs, with Mourinho describing his fellow countryman Ronaldo as being "one of the best players of all time and nobody can say anything differently".

Ronaldo won a Champions League, three Premier League titles and an FA Cup with United, while Pogba four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias with the Italian club.

But Mourinho avoided a question on Pogba, when asked if the French World Cup winner had developed and matured as Mourinho would have hoped.

"I don't like this press conference," said Mourinho. "I don't want to speak about Pogba or other individuals, or Spanish journalists who are only interested in Real Madrid and Ronaldo.

"We are playing against one of the biggest clubs in the world, one of the candidates for the competition and that is what motivates me and brings me here.

"They have a lot to offer and an extra year with the same coach and structure. They have won seven titles on the trot and a really special player who makes a real difference.

"They are more than a contender for the Champions League."