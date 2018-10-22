FA Cup first round draw: Non-league Hampton & Richmond Borough face Oldham

From the section

Who will make it all the way to the final on 18 May 2019?

FA Cup first round

How to follow: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough have the chance of pulling off an FA Cup shock after they were paired with League Two Oldham Athletic in Monday's first-round draw.

Haringey, in the seventh tier of English football, will host League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon.

National League North pacesetters Chorley will fancy their chances at home against League One Doncaster.

All matches will be played between 9 and 12 November.

Other highlights from the draw include a potential home tie for National League South team Chippenham Town against League One leaders Portsmouth - first they must overcome National League side Maidenhead United in a replay.

The full draw:

Haringey v AFC Wimbledon

Maidstone Utd v Macclesfield

Ebbsfleet Utd v Cheltenham Town

Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic

Swindon Town v York City

Mansfield v Charlton Athletic

Torquay Utd v Woking

Scunthorpe Utd v Burton Albion

Port Vale v Sunderland

Aldershot Town v Bradford City

Grimsby Town v MK Dons

Chorley v Doncaster Rovers

Alfreton Town v Fleetwood Town

Bromley v Peterborough Utd

Southport v Boreham Wood or Dagenham & Redbridge

Plymouth Argyle v Stevenage

Chesterfield v Billericay Town or Taunton Town

Lincoln City v Northampton

Barnet v Bristol Rovers

Yeovil v Stockport County

Bury v Dover Athletic

Gillingham v Hartlepool

Oxford Utd v Forest Green Rovers

Tranmere v Hemel Hempstead Town or Oxford City

Accrington Stanley v Colchester Utd

Barnsley v Notts County

Shrewsbury v Salford City

Met Police v Newport

Walsall v Coventry City

Rochdale v Gateshead

Hitchin Town or Leatherhead v Solihull Moors

Sutton Utd v Slough Town

Guiseley v Cambridge Utd

Exeter City v Blackpool

Luton Town v Wycombe

Morecambe v Warrington Town or Halifax Town

Crewe Alexandra v Carlisle

Southend Utd v Crawley Town

Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United v Portsmouth

Weston Super Mare v Harrogate Town or Wrexham

All matches to be played 9-12 November