County Antrim Shield: Healy targets improvement in Glens game

Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew heads clear during the 1-0 win over the Glens earlier this month

Linfield boss David Healy hopes his team can bounce back from a first league defeat in Tuesday's Co Antrim Shield quarter-final against Glentoran.

The Blues lost 2-1 at Ards on Saturday but they can make amends quickly in the Belfast derby at Windsor Park.

"If they players can't lift themselves for this match they may as well jack it in," said Healy.

"It's my job to have the team ready and prepared and we have to put in a better performance than we did at Ards."

Linfield also lost top spot in the Premiership to Glenavon, who clinched a controversial 2-1 win over the Glens in an Oval encounter which saw four players dismissed.

They included Glens trio John Herron, Calum Birney and Willie Garrett as the east Belfast side slipped to a third successive league defeat.

It will be a second meeting between the traditional rivals in a fortnight and the Glens will be out for revenge after the Blues prevailed 1-0 at the Oval.

"The fixtures don't get any easier but we just have to pick ourselves up after Saturday's game," said Glens boss Ronnie McFall.

"There's a lot of character and resolve in the squad and I've no doubt we'll give a good account of ourselves.

"The recent game was very poor and we deserved something out of it - there's not much between the sides."

A north Belfast derby awaits holders Crusaders as they prepare to take on Cliftonville at Seaview.

Another derby sees Ballymena United entertain Ballyclare Comrades while Ards, buoyed by their shock win over Linfield, visit Championship leaders Larne.