Ben Woodburn: Wales wing not a special case, says Blades boss Chris Wilder

Ben Woodburn played 65 minutes as Liverpool Under-23s lost 3-2 to their Derby County counterparts

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says Ben Woodburn "is not a special case", as he explained why the loanee was allowed to play for his parent club.

The Wales forward has played just 13 minutes of football for the Blades since joining in August.

That prompted the Championship club to allow the 19-year-old to turn out for Liverpool Under-23s this week.

"Ben's not a special case at all. We've got seven or eight players in the same boat as Ben Woodburn," Wilder said.

"Just because he's come from Liverpool, he's a talent, we understand he's a good player, and he's not done anything wrong.

"Just as the boys who have been playing haven't done anything wrong either.

"Those players who aren't playing, it is because our team and 18 (man squad) has been settled."

Wilder says it is likely Woodburn will play more games for Liverpool and the Blades' age grade sides this term.

"He has been away with the national squad and did not get any minutes there," Wilder said.

"We felt it was important Ben keeps playing football and has the chance to get some minutes.

"You can do all the running in the world down here, or be involved in training, but it is nothing like game action. Ben went and enjoyed himself and is back with us today."