Jimmy Dunne: Hearts boss Craig Levein keen to extend defender's loan deal

Jimmy Dunne (right) has impressed Hearts manager Craig Levein

Scottish Premiership: Dundee v Hearts Venue: Dens Park, Dundee Date: Tuesday, 23 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Hearts manager Craig Levein will open talks with Burnley with a view to extending Jimmy Dunne's loan spell.

Defender Dunne, 21, joined Hearts on a six-month deal in August and has helped Levein's side keep three clean sheets in eight appearances, scoring twice.

The Tynecastle side top the Scottish Premiership after nine games.

"I've already spoken to Jimmy and I just need to get in touch with Burnley and I will do that in the next couple of weeks," said Levein.

"I've been pleased with him. He has brought for a young guy quite a lot of calmness to the team along with his obvious attributes.

"He is a good passer of the ball and is good in the air and has decent pace. He is a calm boy, he is low maintenance and is not difficult to deal with at all."

Last season, Manchester United full-back Demetri Mitchell joined Hearts, also on loan, and rejoined the club in the summer for a full season.

Levein says that is the calibre of player and person a club like Hearts are trying to attract.

"Both [Jimmy Dunne] and Demi Mitchell have come through from Man United, although obviously Jimmy is at Burnley now," added Levein, whose side visit Dundee on Tuesday evening before taking on holders Celtic in Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final at Murrayfield.

"They are kind of good boys and humble and willing to learn and listen. They are like sponges the two of them.

"With loan players you need to get the right ones. That's the critical thing. We have had players here in the past who have not been right for what we are. It's important that we get that part of it right."