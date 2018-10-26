Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 26 October

Caernarfon Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 BST: Connah's Quay will retain top spot in the Welsh Premier League if they win at The Oval. New Saints replaced them at the top of the table last Saturday with a 3-0 win at Park Hall which ended Nomads' six game winning run. Andy Morrison's side have only lost one other game this season, a 1-0 home loss to Sean Eardley's Caernarfon in September. The Canaries are seventh in the table and winless in their last four games.

Llandudno v Cefn Druids; 19:45 BST: Llandudno are just outside the relegation zone but only on goal difference after suffering their fifth consecutive defeat last Saturday, a 1-0 home loss to Aberystwyth Town. Druids are one place and three points above Llandudno and will be looking to complete the double over Iwan Williams' side after a 1-0 win at The Rock earlier in the season.

Llanelli Town v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Andy Hill's Llanelli remain bottom of the table following a 5-2 reverse at Barry Town and they are yet to win at home this season. Aberystwyth secured a crucial win at Llandudno to pull six points clear of the bottom two and they will be looking for a repeat of the August meeting between the two sides when they won 3-1 at Park Avenue.

Saturday, 27 October:

Bala Town v Barry Town; 14:30 BST: Bala, in fourth spot, host third placed Barry at Maes Tegid with Colin Caton's side looking to maintain their 100% home record. The reverse fixture at Jenner Park in August was eventful with Barry winning 3-2 in a game which saw Bala end the game with eight men after three red cards.

Newtown v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: Champions New Saints returned to the top of the table last Saturday with victory over main rivals Connah's Quay, although the Nomads could have regained top spot if they win on Friday night. Newtown are fifth in the table and have won all four home games this season although Saints could end their 100% if they repeat last season's 3-2 win at Latham Park.

Sunday, 28 October

Cardiff Met v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 GMT: Carmarthen are still seeking their first point away from home this season and Neil Smothers' side remain in the bottom two. Cardiff Met are sixth in the table although it was Carmarthen who won 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Richmond Park earlier in the season.

Nathaniel MG Cup Quarter Finals

Tuesday, 30 October

Bala Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 GMT

Cambrian and Clydach Vale v Newtown; 19:45 GMT

Cardiff Met v Haverfordwest County; 19:45 GMT

Llandudno v The New Saints; 19:45 GMT

The Buildbase FA Trophy First Qualifying Round

Saturday, 27 October: Farnborough v Merthyr Town; 14:00 BST

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 28 October

Abergavenny Women v Cyncoed Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies v Cardiff Met Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Caernarfon Town Women v Llandudno Ladies; 14:00 GM

Cardiff City FC Women v Port Talbot Town Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Swansea City Ladies v Rhyl Ladies; 14:00 GMT